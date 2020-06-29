Boston Globe Obituaries
LOUISE M. MURPHY

LOUISE M. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Louise M. "Lucy" Of South Boston, June 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Caroline "Lena" (Huber) and Edward Murphy. Devoted sister of the late Caroline "Carrie" and Edward "Eddie" Murphy. Much-loved cousin of the Tkacik, Chapin, Huber and Donohue Families. Best friend of Kitty Police and family. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday in St. Brigid's Church at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited, interment New Calvary Cemetery. Late manager for N.E. Telephone Co. and member of the CIA and N.E. Telephone Co. Pioneers club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzeimer's Assoc., or St. Brigid's Parish, 841 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
