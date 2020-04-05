Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE VALERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE M. (COLARUSSO) VALERI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE M. (COLARUSSO) VALERI Obituary
VALERI, Louise M. (Colarusso) Of Everett, April 4. Dear daughter of the late James and Mary (Cerullo). Beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Valeri. Dear and devoted mother of Michael Valeri and his wife, Sandra of Middleton, Nelda O'Neill and her husband, Joseph of Everett and the late Joseph P. "Jumbo" Valeri. Sister of the late James Colarusso and Marianne Sacramone and her surviving husband, Frederick of Everett. Loving Nonna of Vincent and Katrina Valeri, Ronald and Michael Valeri and Christopher O'Neill. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory to the , C/O , 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -