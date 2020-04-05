|
VALERI, Louise M. (Colarusso) Of Everett, April 4. Dear daughter of the late James and Mary (Cerullo). Beloved wife of the late Vincent P. Valeri. Dear and devoted mother of Michael Valeri and his wife, Sandra of Middleton, Nelda O'Neill and her husband, Joseph of Everett and the late Joseph P. "Jumbo" Valeri. Sister of the late James Colarusso and Marianne Sacramone and her surviving husband, Frederick of Everett. Loving Nonna of Vincent and Katrina Valeri, Ronald and Michael Valeri and Christopher O'Neill. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory to the , C/O , 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020