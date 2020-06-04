Boston Globe Obituaries
LOUISE MARTHA REILLY

LOUISE MARTHA REILLY Obituary
REILLY, Louise Martha Age 58, peacefully passed away in her Quincy, MA home, surrounded by family, friends and her beloved cat, Devlin, having succumbed to metastatic breast cancer on March 21, 2020. Louise was the daughter of Laura (Kaminski) Reilly, predeceased, and John Reilly, currently of Yarmouthport, MA. She is also survived by her stepmother Ruth Finkelstein, her sister Philomena Barboza (Brian Barboza), her nieces Alexa, Meagan, Breana and nephew Brenden of Rhode Island. Services pending. For more information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2020
