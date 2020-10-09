1/
LOUISE MUSTO-CHOATE
MUSTO-CHOATE, Louise Of Medford, October 5. Beloved daughter Benjamin and Marie (Spataro) Musto. Devoted mother of Gregg A. Choate of San Francisco, CA, Marc D. Choate of Hilton Head, SC and Jennifer L. Camara of Auburn. Adored grandmother of Adrianna and Michael Camara. Dear sister of Robert Musto of Lynn and Benjamin Musto of Arlington. Cherished aunt of Jenny Rose Musto, Bengi Musto and the late Tara Musto. Funeral Services will be private but a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Contributions in her memory can be made to the MACI-Medford Arts Center, www.medfordart.org Louise was one of the most caring, loving and giving human beings on this earth. She met each day of life with such grace and spirit, and had that impact on everyone in her life. In her later years Louise became a prolific artist and was a committed member of MACI the CACHE Art Associations of Medford. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

View the online memorial for Louise MUSTO-CHOATE


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
