FANCIULLO, Louise R. (Grossi) Of Arlington, formerly of Medford, April 6. Beloved wife of the late John A. for over 69 years. Dear and devoted mother of John Fanciullo and his wife, Linda of Arlington and Robert Fanciullo and his wife, Gale of Medford. Sister of the late William Grossi and his surviving wife Edna and Blondino Grossi. Loving grandmother of John A. Fanciullo and his wife, Marli, Robin Araujo and her husband, Brian, Pamela Cosco and her husband, Albert and Robert Fanciullo and his wife, Christine. Loving great-grandmother of Avery, Amelie, Ethan and Dario. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise's memory to the Visiting Nurse and Community Care, 37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474 would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020