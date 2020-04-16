Home

LOUISE S. HACKNEY


1953 - 2020
LOUISE S. HACKNEY Obituary
HACKNEY, Louise S. Our beloved Louise passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 9th, 2020 at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Born in Nashua, New Hampshire, Louise was a graduate of Nashua High in 1971. Louise is survived by her husband Michael, sons Ryan and Eric, grandchildren Sienna and Mason, Niece Kristen Davis, and sister Brenda. Louise was an enthusiastic animal lover, always taking care of lost cats and dogs. Visiting Hours: A private family service will take place in May in Ft. Lauderdale to celebrate Louise's life.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
