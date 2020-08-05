|
WALSH, Louise T. (James) Of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Billerica, August 2, Louise T. (James) Walsh, beloved wife of 67 years to the late John F. Walsh, Sr., who died in 2014. Mother of Judith Twomey of MA, Jeanne Hare and her husband Skip of Cave Creek, AZ, John F. Walsh, Jr. and his wife Ginny of Paradise Valley, AZ, Joseph "Bob" Walsh and his wife Nancy of Belmont, NH, James Walsh and his partner Will Bohanon of Sarasota, FL, Geoffrey James of Barre, Margaret James of New Bedford and John James of Grafton. Sister of Wilfred James of Saugus, Jacqueline Yurewicz of Plympton, Dorothy Robinson of Boston and the late Geoffrey and Florence James, Margaret Pasanio and Ethel Hutchings. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , donate3.cancer.org www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020