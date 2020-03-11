Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:15 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Church
573 Washington St
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE TUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE (DIGREGORIO) TUCCI


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE (DIGREGORIO) TUCCI Obituary
TUCCI, Louise (DiGregorio) The Tucci family is sad to announce the passing, on March 10, of our beloved matriarch, Louise Tucci, mother of Joann (Speidel), Mike and Linda. Louise was born March 22, 1923 in Aquara, Italy to Giovanni and Giusipina DiGregorio. She came to the US in 1954, a few years after marrying the love of her life, Anthony Tucci. After 54 years of marriage, Anthony passed in 2005. Louise DiGregorio met Anthony Tucci in 1949 as the war ended, married in 1950, and came to the US in 1954, settling in Newton to be close to her beloved uncle, Luigi DiGregorio. Louise and Anthony purchased a local corner store in Newton, Crafts St. Foodland, in 1964. She was the cornerstone of its success, waking up early each day to open the store at 6 am. She did that for 25 years! A woman ahead of her time, Louise was fiercely independent, up to date on current affairs and maintained a great memory until the near end. She enjoyed relaying her life stories to family and friends. She is survived by her children and their spouses (Joann and Paul Speidel, Mike and Louise Tucci, Linda Tucci and Roy Mascolino), grandchildren (Anthony, Max and Nicholas Tucci, David Speidel, Nikki Learned, Melissa and Keith Forbes) and great-grandchildren (Devonte Learned-Rivera, Skylar and Will Forbes). Visitation Sunday, March 15, from 2-6pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again, Monday, at 9:15am, before proceeding to Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30am Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Louise (DiGregorio) TUCCI
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -