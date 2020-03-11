|
TUCCI, Louise (DiGregorio) The Tucci family is sad to announce the passing, on March 10, of our beloved matriarch, Louise Tucci, mother of Joann (Speidel), Mike and Linda. Louise was born March 22, 1923 in Aquara, Italy to Giovanni and Giusipina DiGregorio. She came to the US in 1954, a few years after marrying the love of her life, Anthony Tucci. After 54 years of marriage, Anthony passed in 2005. Louise DiGregorio met Anthony Tucci in 1949 as the war ended, married in 1950, and came to the US in 1954, settling in Newton to be close to her beloved uncle, Luigi DiGregorio. Louise and Anthony purchased a local corner store in Newton, Crafts St. Foodland, in 1964. She was the cornerstone of its success, waking up early each day to open the store at 6 am. She did that for 25 years! A woman ahead of her time, Louise was fiercely independent, up to date on current affairs and maintained a great memory until the near end. She enjoyed relaying her life stories to family and friends. She is survived by her children and their spouses (Joann and Paul Speidel, Mike and Louise Tucci, Linda Tucci and Roy Mascolino), grandchildren (Anthony, Max and Nicholas Tucci, David Speidel, Nikki Learned, Melissa and Keith Forbes) and great-grandchildren (Devonte Learned-Rivera, Skylar and Will Forbes). Visitation Sunday, March 15, from 2-6pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again, Monday, at 9:15am, before proceeding to Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton, for a 10:30am Mass. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
