CHRISTIAN, Dr. Louise W. Dr. Louise Warren Christian of Newton, MA and Pemaquid, ME, died after a long illness on September 8. She was surrounded by her children, friends and caregivers. Daughter of William and Rena Christian of Hamden, CT, sister of William Christian of Gran Canaria, Spain, predeceased by sister, Edith Minear of Amherst, MA. Mother of Anne Rundle (Merrimac, MA) and William Rundle (Newton, MA), grandmother of William Mitchell (Merrimac, MA). Louise graduated from Smith College (1959) and Boston University Ed.D (1979). She was the Assistant Director of the Simmons College Counseling center from 1980-2009 and held a psychotherapy practice in Brookline until 2017. Much could be said about her achievements in the area of feminist psychology, independent tenacity, sharp-tongued wit, and loving guidance of students, colleagues and friends, but even in celebration of her life she would prefer to remain out of the spotlight, letting it shine on others. Louise loved her home in Maine, and frequented the local library. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bristol Area Library to enhance the large print section (P.O. Box 173, New Harbor, ME 04554). A Celebration of her Life and dedication to the library will be Summer, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019