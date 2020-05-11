Home

LOUISETTE BOURNIVAL MUSOW

LOUISETTE BOURNIVAL MUSOW Obituary
BOURNIVAL MUSOW, Louisette Age 79, formerly of Saint-Rémi, Québec and Plymouth, died on May 7, 2020 due to complications from dementia and COVID-19. Louisette was born on February 16, 1941 in Baie-Shawinagan, Québec to wonderful parents, Bernadette and Henri, and was the seventh of ten children – Florian, Bertrand, Georgette, François, Gilles, Marielle, Jean-Claude, Gertrude, Monique. She became a teacher and married the love of her life, Wolfgang Musow, in 1970, who preceded her in death in 2007. Together, they enjoyed many ski vacations and trips to Québec and Wolfgang's native country of Germany. They were also early adopters of the organic gardening and homesteading movement in the early 1970s. Louisette was the loving mother of Paul Musow of Lincoln and his wife, Anne McLaughlin, devoted grandmother to Sophie, Max and Felix, and beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also a loving friend to many, including Carmen Konzem of Weston. Besides her friends and family, Louisette loved the beach, baking, painting and singing in her local choir. She also adored the winter and enjoyed skiing and skating with her family. Louisette's positive outlook on life was infectious and she brought joy and love to everyone she encountered. She will be deeply missed. Services will be private. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, PLYMOUTH. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020
