LOURAINE NANCY (MCELENEY) HOLMES

LOURAINE NANCY (MCELENEY) HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES, Louraine Nancy (McEleney) Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William P. Holmes. Loving mother of Michelle Goddard and her husband Patrick, William Holmes and his wife Suzi, Cheryl Holmes, Stephen Holmes, Kevin Holmes and his wife Becky. Cherished grandmother of Megan and Michael Goddard, Franco, Dana and his wife Jesse, Anthony and Marco Perrone, Colin Holmes, and Liam and Caroline Holmes. Sister of Edward McEleney and his wife Jean and the late Regina and Janet McEleney. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 70 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2019
