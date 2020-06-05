|
HARDING SIMSARIAN, Lowerre (Lolly) Died at Rose Monahan Hospice Home on June 1, 2020, after a 20-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was 91. She was born in 1929 in Utica, New York, the daughter of LeRoy L. and May D. (Brinckerhoff) Harding, of Waterville, New York. She attended Waterville Central School and graduated from Foxhollow School, in Lenox, Massachusetts, and in 1951 from Wellesley College. She served as a board member and on committees of the League of Women Voters and the Elm Park Center for Early Childhood Education, of which she was a founding member. She helped organize the Greater Hammond Heights Neighborhood Association and was active as a member of the Friends of the Worcester Public Schools. She was interested in community efforts to improve the public schools and the government of her community and country. She loved music, art and dance and attended many events at Mechanics Hall and the Worcester Art Museum. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed visiting the Audubon sanctuaries in Wellfleet and Worcester. She is survived by her husband, Edward, her daughters, Ellen and Sarah, both of New York City, her son, David, of Yarmouth, Maine, her grandchildren, Colin, Devin, Lane and Cole, of Yarmouth, Maine, and her sister, Sarah H. Frost, of Cleveland, Ohio. Her son, Edward (Ned), and her sister, Virginia Lowery, predeceased her. The family is grateful for the care she received from Dr. Paul G. Richardson, of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Susan E. Donohue, of UMassMemorial Medical Group, the staff at Saint Vincent's Eaton Place Oncology, and from the staff of the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, of Worcester. Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home is assisting the family. There are no calling hours. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Joy of Music Program, Inc., 1 Gorham Street, Worcester, MA 01605 (www.jomp.org); First Unitarian Church, 90 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01608 (www.firstunitarian.com/who-we-are); Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 (www.massaudubon.org); Rose Monahan Hospice Home c/o VNA Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608 (www.vnacare.org/donors); or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020