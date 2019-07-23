Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LT. O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LT. COL. MICHAEL J. USAR (RET.) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LT. COL. MICHAEL J. USAR (RET.) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Lt. Col. Michael J., USAR (Ret.) Age 68, of Falmouth, MA, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Nathalie (Sweeney) and William J. O'Brien; survived by his adored wife Susan (Williams), his daughter Kathleen Costello and her husband Christopher of Winchester, MA, his son Michael and his wife Tricia (Fitzgibbon) of Winchester, MA, his siblings William (Jay) and his wife Barbara, Gerard and his wife Susan, Christopher and his wife Mary-Kate, Anne Marie (Gluck) and her husband David and Patrick and his wife Patricia and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was the best "Grampa" to his adoring grandchildren, Sam, Hayley, Jack, and Georgia Costello, and Michael J. O'Brien III, Teddy, Quinn, and Vivian Rose O'Brien. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 25 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, July 26 at St. Joseph Chapel, 33 Millfield Street, Woods Hole, MA. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Flags for Vets SFC Jared C. Monti Foundation.com. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH West Falmouth - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.