BURKE, Lt. Col. Walter J. Jr. USAF (Ret.) Of Woburn, formerly of Lincoln, June 9, 2019, age 89. Father of Marie A. Mitchum, Astoria, OR and was predeceased by his wife of many years, Helen (Coward), and by his brothers Lt. Cdr. John P. Burke, USCG (Ret.) of Concord, and Fr. Vincent M. Burke S.V.D., Ghana. Mr. Burke is survived by his younger brother J. Kevin Burke, FSO (Ret.) of Buzzards Bay, and by his caring companion of over 20 years, Elizabeth Basile, and a well extended vibrant family of many loving grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9 to 10:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA will follow the Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 18th at 2:30 PM. All are welcome to attend. Dee Funeral Home of Concord (978) 369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019