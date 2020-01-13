|
LeBLANC, Luce T. (Desveaux) Of Waltham, January 10, 2020. Wife of the late Jean E. LeBlanc. Mother of Thelma M. Kratoville (late John) of Waltham and Nora M. Lawton (Frank) of Framingham. Grandmother of Timothy Lawton, Ph.D. (Elizabeth), Allison Nelson (Trevor), and Lisa Taipan (Mark). Great-grandmother of Cal Nelson. Sister of Leo Desveaux of Sydney, NS, Alfred Desveaux of Cape Breton, NS, Patricia Deveau of Chéticamp, NS and the late Thomas, Edward, William, James and Victor Desveaux, and Mary Schomphe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Luce's life by gathering in Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, on Saturday, January 18th, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Leland Home, 21 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020