|
|
DiPRIMA, Luci A. 53 years of age. Former owner of Salon 44 in Charlestown. Of East Boston, formerly of Charlestown, following an 11-month battle with cancer, January 27, 2020. Loving mother of Alanna Lucia Treanor. Beloved daughter of Priscilla R. (Flaherty) DiPrima & the late Santo S. DiPrima. Devoted sister of Joseph DiPrima, Steven DiPrima & wife Maria, Charles DiPrima & wife Nubia, Rita Gingras & husband Albert & Lisa Sgrosso & husband Joseph. Loving aunt to Steven, Nicholas, Julia, Christopher & Gisel. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins & friend Daniel Treanor. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Luci's Funeral on Friday at 10 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown at 11 AM. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 7 PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Luci's name to Special Townies, 336 Main St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020