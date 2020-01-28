Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Charlestown, MA
View Map
LUCI A. DIPRIMA

LUCI A. DIPRIMA Obituary
DiPRIMA, Luci A. 53 years of age. Former owner of Salon 44 in Charlestown. Of East Boston, formerly of Charlestown, following an 11-month battle with cancer, January 27, 2020. Loving mother of Alanna Lucia Treanor. Beloved daughter of Priscilla R. (Flaherty) DiPrima & the late Santo S. DiPrima. Devoted sister of Joseph DiPrima, Steven DiPrima & wife Maria, Charles DiPrima & wife Nubia, Rita Gingras & husband Albert & Lisa Sgrosso & husband Joseph. Loving aunt to Steven, Nicholas, Julia, Christopher & Gisel. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins & friend Daniel Treanor. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Luci's Funeral on Friday at 10 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown at 11 AM. Burial is private. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 7 PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Luci's name to Special Townies, 336 Main St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
