Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
Dorchester, MA
LUCIA MCGRATH
LUCIA A. (O'DONOVAN) MCGRATH

LUCIA A. (O'DONOVAN) MCGRATH Obituary
McGRATH, Lucia A. (O'Donovan) Age 53, of Quincy, formerly of Cork, Ireland passed away June 12th. Beloved wife of Michael A. McGrath, originally from Ardmore County Waterford, Ireland. Mother of Michael T. and Darren P. McGrath both of Quincy. Sister of Patricia Hodnett and her husband Michael of Ireland, Thomas O'Donovan of Ireland, Eleanor McKenzie of Weymouth, Noreen "Nonie" O'Donovan of Weymouth, Siobhan Hanifin and her husband Pat of Ireland, Paul O'Donovan of Ireland, Clive O'Donovan and his wife Majella of Ireland and the late Geraldine O'Donovan. Aunt of Linda and John Hodnett, Lyndsey, Keith, and Jamie O'Donovan, Hannah McKenzie, and Darragh and Aoibheann O'Donovan. Also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Brendan's Church, Dorchester, Tuesday morning at 11:00 am. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
