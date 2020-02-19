|
PETRINGA, Lucia A. (Valenti) Age 88, of West Roxbury, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Brigham & Women's Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain.
Lucia was born in Boston, to the late Frank and Vita (Marotta) Valenti. She was raised and educated in Dorchester and had lived in West Roxbury for over fifty-five years.
She was a homemaker and had also worked as a bookkeeper for her husband Salvatore's firm, Ajax Transport Company of Boston. As a young woman, Lucia had been employed for the Prudential Life Insurance Company in Boston for several years.
Lucia loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed cooking, hosting family gatherings and was well-known for her homemade pizza.
Her greatest passion was for her family. She was especially devoted to her husband, son and daughter-in-law.
Beloved wife for sixty-five years of Salvatore D. Petringa, to whom she was married on October 3, 1954 in the former Saint Leo's Church in Dorchester.
Devoted mother of David Petringa and his wife Stacy of Memphis, Tennessee.
The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Alfonso Valenti, Marie Sergi, and Francis Valenti. Lucia is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Tuesday, February 25, at 11 o'clock by her nephew, Reverend Gerard Petringa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucia's memory may be made to Ethos, 555 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.
Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY.
You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020