STONE, Lucia Antonioli Of Arlington, MA passed away after a long illness at age 82 on March 22, 2020, at Meadow Green Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waltham, MA. Prior to this she lived in Cambridge and later Arlington, MA for many years. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Penisola and Mario Antonioli. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frederick M. Stone, and cherished sister, Vilma Amadio of Pennsylvania. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa E. Tanner of Florida and Dina T. Hausman of Connecticut, grandchildren Sarah Hausman, Israel Hausman, Margalit Hausman and Kate Tanner, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020