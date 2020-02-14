|
DELGADO, Lucia F. (Rodriguez) Of West Peabody, formerly of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on February 13th surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Beloved wife of Robert Delgado. Devoted mother of Cerie Yourawshi and husband Walter of West Peabody and Diana Frankel and husband Kenneth of West Peabody. Dear sister of Jose Rodriguez and wife Doreen of NY. Loving grandmother of Robert, Caroline, Julian and Austin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Lucia's life by gathering on Wednesday, February 19th at Saint Adelaide Parish, 712 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960, at 10:30 AM for a Mass celebrating Lucia's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Lucia was a horse trainer and horse owner at Suffolk Downs from 1976 to 2012. She also raced and owned other horses at several other race tracks in the country. Lucia was also a former case manager for the Massachusetts Department of Welfare for 35 years. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com Arrangements under the professional care of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home. East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020