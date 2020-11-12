SABOUNJIAN, Lucia "Lucy" (Pamboukian) Of Watertown, MA, passed away on November 8, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Missah Sabounjian. Loving mother of V. Jack Sabounjian and his wife Liz, Joyce Kenis and her husband Alex, Janet Pugh and her husband Greg and Judy DelRaso and her husband John. Loving Nana to Nicholas Kenis and his wife Angela, Alysson Kenis, Lisa Moore and her husband Dennis, John DelRaso, Jr., Gregory Pugh, Jr., Rachel Pugh and her fianc? Kyle and Matthew Pugh. Loving great-grandmother to Cecily and Alexandra Kenis and Gino and Giada Moore. Predeceased by her brothers, Dickran and Jacob Pamboukian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral and cemetery Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Armenian Church of the Holy Translators, 38 Franklin St., Framingham, MA 01702. For guestbook and complete details of Lucia's obituary, please visit www.bedrosianfuneralhome.com