1/1
LUCIA (PAMBOUKIAN) SABOUNJIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SABOUNJIAN, Lucia "Lucy" (Pamboukian) Of Watertown, MA, passed away on November 8, 2020 at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Missah Sabounjian. Loving mother of V. Jack Sabounjian and his wife Liz, Joyce Kenis and her husband Alex, Janet Pugh and her husband Greg and Judy DelRaso and her husband John. Loving Nana to Nicholas Kenis and his wife Angela, Alysson Kenis, Lisa Moore and her husband Dennis, John DelRaso, Jr., Gregory Pugh, Jr., Rachel Pugh and her fianc? Kyle and Matthew Pugh. Loving great-grandmother to Cecily and Alexandra Kenis and Gino and Giada Moore. Predeceased by her brothers, Dickran and Jacob Pamboukian. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral and cemetery Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Armenian Church of the Holy Translators, 38 Franklin St., Framingham, MA 01702. For guestbook and complete details of Lucia's obituary, please visit www.bedrosianfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved