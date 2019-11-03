|
SCOLASTICO, Lucia "Lucy" Lunenburg - On October 31, 2019, God received Lucia "Lucy" Rose (Pirrello) Scolastico into the Presence of Heaven after passing peacefully in her home. She was born in East Boston on December 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Pirrello, and lived most of her life in Malden before relocating to Lunenburg. She was the cherished wife of the late Vincenzo "Jimmy" Scolastico; she was the precious mother of Mary Ann Iannacci of Lunenburg and the late Christine Lilly, of Malden. She was the loving grandmother of William J. Iannacci, III and his wife Kimberly of Lunenburg and of Michael J. Iannacci and his wife Lynn of Tewksbury. She was a dear great-grandmother to Jennifer Iannacci, William Iannacci, IV, Vincent Iannacci, Anthony Iannacci and Dominic Iannacci. Lucy was predeceased by her loving siblings, Philip Pirrello, Ciro Pirrello, Mary Verro, Joseph Pirello and two infant brothers. Lucy also leaves dear nieces and nephews, and cousins. In memory of Lucy please perform an act of kindness. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., LUNENBURG, with a Mass at 11AM in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden, MA. A Visiting Hour will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10;30 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family or to view the video tribute for Lucy please visit our website at www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019