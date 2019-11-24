Boston Globe Obituaries
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square,
CONCORD CENTER, MA
SHEARMAN, Lucia (Pepe) Age 94, of Concord, Nov. 23, 2019. Cherished wife for 60 years of the late David J. Shearman. Beloved mother of Denise A. Shearman of Littleton and Jennifer J. Shearman of Newtonville and mother-in-law of James Melhuish. Dear sister of the late Rita Coriani, Lena Sulprizio, Betty Stellato, Jennie Picariello, and Enrico Pepe. Treasured aunt of several nieces and nephews and their children. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, CONCORD CENTER, with a reception following. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Concord Council on Aging, 1276 Main Street, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 25, 2019
