LUCIAN JOHNSON "LUKE" ROGERS

LUCIAN JOHNSON "LUKE" ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, Lucian "Luke" Johnson Age 29 of Cambridge, formerly of Concord. Dec. 27, 2020. Beloved son of Laura Johnson and Tooey Rogers of Concord. Also survived by his aunts and uncles, and many cousins, who were like brothers and sisters to him. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Luke on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm in Ward Hall at the Fenn School, 516 Monument St., Concord. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Fenn School, Luke Rogers '06 Scholarship Fund, 516 Monument Street, Concord, MA 01742, www.fenn.org/endowmentgiving To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
