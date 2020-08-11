|
BONANNO, Luciano "Louie" Of Billerica, formerly of Belmont, August 11, beloved husband of the late Nicoletta (Venuto) Bonanno. Devoted father of Tino Bonanno of Billerica and Robert Bonanno and his wife, Karen, of Burlington. Brother of Anthony Bonanno of Lexington, Angela Venuto of Belmont, Lena Stigliano, Lydia DiFlumeri, Nancy Cormier all of Waltham and the late John and Joseph Bonanno. Also survived by his loving grandchildren, Vanessa, Francesco, Alexandra, Tino Jr., Joseph, Matthew and Robert Jr. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, Billerica followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020