|
|
FERRARI, Luciano Age 77. Of Somerville and who was born in Villa Ralli, Bore, Italy, December 5, 1942, passed away on February 23, 2020. Cherished husband of 42 years to Ann Marie (Dyment). Dear son of the late Maria (Belli) and Giovanni Ferrari. Devoted father of William J. Ferrari, his wife Kathryn of Milton, John R. Ferrari, his wife Renda of Canton, and Matthew V. Ferrari of Somerville. Beloved brother of Louis Ferrari, his wife Carolyn of Stoneham, Colomba Zermani and her husband Domenic of Burlington. Loving Nonno to Thomas Luciano, William Giovanni, Natalia Rose, and Julia Marie Ferrari. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Known as "Uncle Lou" to everyone on the job, Luciano worked as a mason in family-run businesses in the local construction industry for over 40 years. He took great pride in his impeccable craftsmanship, often going out of his way to point out past-completed work on many family drives. A fan of the Boston sports teams, but Luciano most avidly followed the teams for which his sons played. He was an ever-present fixture at the fields and gyms of the area never missing a baseball, football or basketball game. He was especially proud of his son Matthew's achievements in Special Olympics. Luciano's story is one of the true American Dream. Having immigrated to this country at 12 years old, through his tireless work, patience and wisdom, he built a life for his sons with his devoted wife Ann Marie he could never have imagined otherwise. His greatest joys came sitting at a table surrounded by family and friends listening to the re-telling of their shared stories and the doting love he shared with his four grandchildren. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Friday, 3-7 pm. Interment St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. If you wish, donations may be made in Luciano's name to Friends of Belmont SPORT., C/O Mary Ann Miller; 68 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA 02478. Late veteran U.S. Army, Vietnam Era. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020