|
|
MAZZOLA, Luciano Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, and longtime Waltham resident, age 85, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 years of Iole (Coppola) Mazzola. Devoted father of Liliana Leombruno and husband Ronald, Linda Galvin and husband Timothy, all of Waltham. Loving grandfather of Ronald Leombruno and his wife Deanna, and Carla Leombruno and Shauna and Timothy Galvin, all of Waltham. Great-grandfather of Valentino and Alessio Leombruno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Friday, Oct. 18 from 4-8pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again Saturday morning at 9:30am, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Luciano MAZZOLA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019