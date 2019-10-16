Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St
Newton, MA
LUCIANO MAZZOLA Obituary
MAZZOLA, Luciano Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, and longtime Waltham resident, age 85, Oct. 16, 2019. Beloved husband for 64 years of Iole (Coppola) Mazzola. Devoted father of Liliana Leombruno and husband Ronald, Linda Galvin and husband Timothy, all of Waltham. Loving grandfather of Ronald Leombruno and his wife Deanna, and Carla Leombruno and Shauna and Timothy Galvin, all of Waltham. Great-grandfather of Valentino and Alessio Leombruno. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Friday, Oct. 18 from 4-8pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again Saturday morning at 9:30am, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30am Funeral Mass. Burial to follow in Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
