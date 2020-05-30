|
|
MONTGOMERY, Lucienne Dean "Lucie" Of Westwood, MA, passed away tragically on May 2, 2020, when she lost control of her motorcycle. She was 26. Lucie was the beloved daughter of Deborah Dean and Bruce Montgomery, and a caring, loving ally of her younger brother, Will. At Westwood High School, she served as a peer leader and member of the field hockey team and a cappella group, graduating with the class of 2011. As a young child and teen, her character was shaped by her challenges managing her Type 1 diabetes, which began when she was 8 ?; from the age of 10 she was giving herself the insulin shots, vowing to never let her diabetes stop her from doing anything she wanted to do.
After high school, Lucie enrolled at the University of Vermont, in the School of Nursing. In addition to completing a demanding program of studies, Lucie volunteered as a Big Sister and a DJ on the college radio station, and worked many hours each week as a waitress-which she maintained was also excellent training for nursing, with its multitasking and people management requirements. Lucie earned her BSN, graduating with honors in the UVM Class of 2015. After college, Lucie became a registered nurse, RN, working first at Marion Manor, and for the next three years at Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, caring for patients and their families, with skill, patience, and compassion. Lucie reveled in being a nurse and felt she had found her calling in the long-term acute care setting-both for its clinical challenges, and because she could care for her patients over time, really getting to know them as people. Lucie was esteemed by patients and co-workers alike, and even in her short career served as a mentor to other young nurses.
Lucie, whose name means "light bringer," brought joy, laughter, love, and kindness to all of her relationships. Her many best girlfriends described her both as the life of the party, and the shelter in the storm. She was adventurous and athletic, with a daring spirit; she was an avid and expert downhill skier, and celebrated her college graduation by jumping out of a plane. She loved to swim, kayak, paddleboard and sail, and careen around the pond with her brother and friends in the family's speedboat. Her beautiful smile, ringing laugh, and enveloping hugs lit up every gathering, and fireside times were always brightened by her presence. Although she is gone, and we miss her terribly, her light will never be extinguished.
Beloved daughter of Deborah Dean and Bruce Montgomery, both of Westwood, MA. Cherished sister of William Montgomery, of Westwood, MA. Loving partner of Erik Wheeler, of Nashua, NH. Treasured granddaughter of Elizabeth Dean and the late Grace Montgomery.
Lucie is also survived by her numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, countless loving friends and colleagues, and by her beloved dog, Monte.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Lucienne Dean Montgomery Memorial Fund, which will provide scholarships for the next generation of nurses at UVM: go.uvm.edu/lucie Or by mail: UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020