LUCA, Lucille A. "Lucy" (Ferolito) Of Watertown, passed away on November 12th. Beloved wife of the late Morris A. Luca. Loving mother of Scott and his wife Lynne of Deering, NH and James and his wife Janet of South Sutton, NH. Dear grandmother of Michael and Johnny "JJ" Luca and Kenny Wetherbee and great-grandmother of Megan and Tony Luca. Sister of Katherine Kelley and her husband Jack of Framingham and the late Mary Bianco, Lena Sanford, Rose Dutra, Angelina Aliquo, Domenic, Paul, Salvatore, Theresa, and Gina Ferolito. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Monday at 8 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 am in St. Luke Church, Belmont. Burial to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lucille to a . Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019