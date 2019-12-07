|
LANZONI, Lucille B. (Duplin) Age 96, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Lucille was the daughter of William and Diana Duplin and sister of Norman Duplin. She was born in Marlborough, MA where she graduated from high school, enlisted in the Navy as reservist in the WAVES and went on to become an accomplished hairstylist. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lanzoni, they lived together in Braintree, MA for 30+ years. She is survived by her son, Steven Lanzoni, daughter-in-law, Kim and beloved granddaughters Haley and Ashley of Sudbury, MA. Her granddaughters lovingly referred to her as "Memere".
In her later years as a homemaker, Lucille was most passionate about cooking and painting, was an avid reader, loved gardening, traveling, spending time with her friends and family and was an active volunteer.
A private Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Braintree Cemetery, Braintree, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to : donate.lovetotherescue.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019