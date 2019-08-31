|
GILSON, Lucille C. (Enos) Age 77, of Chelmsford, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on August 30, 2019. Lucille was the beloved wife of the late Albert G. Gilson, devoted mother of Phillip Gilson & his wife Heidi of Tyngsborough, Stephen Gilson & his wife Chanhsamone of Hudson, NH, and Thomas Gilson of Lowell, loving "Nana" of Ashlyn, Gianna, Nicholas and Isabelle, cherished daughter of the late John and Mary (Broderick) Enos, dear sister of Carolyn Deal of Stoneham, the late John Enos and Cynthia Gallarelli, sister-in-law of Al Gallarelli of Wilmington. Lucille is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, September 6th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 5th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Lucille's name may be made to Beacon Hospice, 290 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019