Resources
More Obituaries for LUCILLE O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCILLE C. (HERMANN) O'BRIEN

LUCILLE C. (HERMANN) O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Lucille C. (Hermann) Of Brighton, August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William C. O'Brien. Devoted mother of Carl O'Brien and his wife Carol of NH and Patricia A. O'Brien of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Richard and Steven O'Brien, Christina Murray. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, August 30th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, August 29th, from 3-7pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late member of the Irish Social Club of Boston and the Irish Music Club of Boston Pride of Erin. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
