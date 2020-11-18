CARLIN, Lucille "Lu" (Whitten) Of Watertown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife to retired Cambridge Police Sgt. Theodore 'Ted' Carlin. Loving mother to Tricia Gambino, Vicki Kennedy & her husband Jeff, Dianna Peterson & her husband Karl and Charlie Samios & his wife Lisa. Stepmother of Robbie Carlin & his wife Kelly, Dennis Carlin and the late Brian Carlin & his wife Kandice. Cherished "Gramma" to 16 grandchildren. Sister of Bev Bartoli. Mama Lu' to many friends. Family and friends are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 4-7PM. A Funeral Home Service will be private. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lucille's name to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 160 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com