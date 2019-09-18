Home

Christ Church Episcopal
671 Route 28
Harwich Port, MA 02646
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Episcopal
Harwich Port, MA
View Map
LUCILLE E. WHIPPLE


1923 - 2019
LUCILLE E. WHIPPLE Obituary
WHIPPLE, Lucille E. Age 96, of West Dennis, formerly of West Harwich and Needham (50 years), left us to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1923 to the late Edward and Bessie A. (Miller) Whyte. She was the wife of the late John A. Whipple, Jr. of 42 years. She was also predeceased by her brother Ronald Whyte, her sisters Naida Tyo and Phyllis Daniels and her great-granddaughter Kendra L. Pratt. Lucille is survived by her only child, Nancy E. Hardiman and her husband David J. Hardiman whom she considered a son. She also leaves her granddaughter Dawn Pratt, her wife Carol and their 3 children Madelyn, Daniel and Ian of PA, and her grandson Kenneth Pratt, his wife Jessica and their daughter Kerstin of FL, and a niece and several nephews. Lucille was a nurturing soul who always took care of her special friends and family. Her church was a huge part of her life. Before her health declined, her interests included crossword puzzles, knitting and any adventure family or friends were taking part in. She also had a great love of singing with friends and being a part of the Mid Cape Chorus. Affectionately known as the "Energizer Bunny", she lived her life to the fullest.

A Service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 am at Christ Church Episcopal in Harwich Port. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Episcopal, 671 Route 28, Harwich Port, MA 02646. Messages of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
