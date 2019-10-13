|
SWAN, Lucille Eileen (Alvord) Of Newton Centre, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Swan, Loving mother to Michael Swan and his wife Louann of Franklin, Mary Donna Corcoran and her husband Mark of Upton, Christopher Swan and his wife Lisa of Medway, Cara Swan Burke and her husband Thomas of Newton, and Eileen Rockwal and her husband Michael of Westfield. Dear sister to John C. Alvord and his wife Joan, Mary Biette and her husband Bob, and the late James R. Alvord and his wife Barbara. Also survived by her sister-in-law Joan R. Swan. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, in Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre Street, Newton at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street (Rte.16), WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucille's memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Wellesley Hills, MA, curealz.org or to the Guild of Saint Francis, Sacred Heart Church. For a more complete obituary, visit BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Burke & Blackington West Newton
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019