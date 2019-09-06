|
COLTON, Lucille Ellen Age 76, passed away on September 2, 2019, at Marina Bay, Quincy, MA. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Wendy E. Rojas of Quincy, MA, husband Arnoldo, granddaughters, Alejandra and Natalia, brother, Peter B. Colton and Pam, daughter, Shayla of Placitas, NM, Madelon Bures, a wonderful and loyal friend. Lucy was the daughter of the late Beatrice and Nathaniel Colton.
Lucy was a gentle and kind soul, a woman of grace and dignity with a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed music and art with her sweetheart, Norman Gross. Lucy connected with everyone and always had a kind word.
"Everyone loved Lucy." No Services will be held.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019