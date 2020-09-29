1/1
LUCILLE H. "LOU" (MARINO) SMITH
SMITH, Lucille H. "Lou" (Marino) Lifelong resident of Revere on September 18th, at 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Stephen L. Smith. Loving mother of David Ventola & Stacey Ventola, both of Revere and Steven Ventola of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Cherished grandmother of Krista Ventola of Port St. Lucie, Florida and devoted daughter of the late James Marino & Hellen (Canning) Marino. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services were held privately. Lucille waitressed at the Union Oyster House of Boston for over 25 years. She had a love for the ocean and enjoyed Revere Beach and vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care & direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
