SMITH, Lucille H. "Lou" (Marino) Lifelong resident of Revere on September 18th, at 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Stephen L. Smith. Loving mother of David Ventola & Stacey Ventola, both of Revere and Steven Ventola of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Cherished grandmother of Krista Ventola of Port St. Lucie, Florida and devoted daughter of the late James Marino & Hellen (Canning) Marino. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services were held privately. Lucille waitressed at the Union Oyster House of Boston for over 25 years. She had a love for the ocean and enjoyed Revere Beach and vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
