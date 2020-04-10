Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
LUCILLE L. (SURETTE) AQUARO

AQUARO, Lucille L. (Surette) Of Arlington, formerly of Lexington, April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael W. Aquaro, Sr. Loving mother of Leetta M. Fullerton and her husband Brian of Key West, FL, Wayne P. Aquaro and his wife Diane of Townsend, Elizabeth Scarry of Deerfield Beach, FL, Robert Aquaro of Billerica, and the late Michael W. Aquaro, Jr. Sister of the late Yvonne Dugas, Edwin Surette, Ralph Surette, Hubert Surette, Raymond Surette, and Delbert Surette. Lucille is also survived by 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews, and predeceased by 2 grandchildren. A private Funeral Service will be held, followed by interment at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
