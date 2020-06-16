Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
8:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Hearts Church
Malden, MA
View Map
CONFORTI, Lucille M. (Guida) June 15th, lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Orlando A. Conforti, Sr. Devoted mother of Donna M. Reppuci and husband John of Saugus, Patricia A. Redmond and husband Paul of Wakefield, and Orlando A. Conforti, Jr. and wife Cindy of Peabody. Cherished sister of the late Gerard J. Guida. Loving grandmother of John and his wife Stephanie, Gina, Kristina, Patrick, Anthony, and Olivia. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Thurs., June 18th, with Visitation beginning at 8 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, Malden, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucille's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute-Research, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215-5450. For obituary and directions, weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
