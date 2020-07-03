|
|
GAMBARDELLA, Lucille M. (Dragon) Age 93, of Peabody, formerly of East Boston and Winthrop, passed away on July 1, 2020. Lucille was the cherished daughter of the late Harold and Adele (DuRapau) Dragon. Beloved wife of the late Domenic Gambardella. Loving mother of Dom Gambardella and his wife Nancy of Middleton, Paul R. Gambardella and his wife Marilyn of Wilmington, Lucille A. Kincade and her husband Dean of LA, Denise Cino and her husband Bill of Wilmington, Camille T. Cino and her husband David of Everett, Barbara M. Hopping and her husband John of Peabody, John Gambardella and his loving companion Deborah Wilcox of Winthrop, Michele Aloise of Peabody and Nancy J. Montalto and her husband Marc of Peabody. Caring sister of Patricia Ryan of CA, Maryann Stevens of LA, John Dragon of MI, David Dragon of LA, and the late Malvina Anderson, Paul, Tommy, Harold, and Philip Dragon. Adored grandmother of eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Lucille's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Monday, July 6th from 4PM to 8PM and again on Tuesday morning at 9:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Anthony's Church for a Funeral Mass, to be celebrated in her honor at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lucille's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. A mask will be required to attend Funeral Services. For guestbook and directions, please visit
www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020