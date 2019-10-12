Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
LUCILLE R. "LUCY" (DELTUFO) DESANTIS

LUCILLE R. "LUCY" (DELTUFO) DESANTIS Obituary
DeSANTIS, Lucille R. (DelTufo) "Lucy" Of Braintree, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 87. She leaves behind her son, Robert Edward DeSantis and his wife, Cheryl Keese DeSantis; her grandson, Robert Edward DeSantis, II; her great-grandson, Robert Edward DeSantis, III.; her great-grandson's mom, GraceAnne Sullivan; and her sister-in-law, Virginia "Jean" Proia. Daughter of the late James and Agnes DelTufo, sister of James DelTufo. Lucy was married to Edward J. DeSantis for 63 years until his passing in 2013. A devoted wife and mother, Lucy was a fabulous cook. She loved to feed her family; no one ever left her table hungry. She doted on her family and would do anything for them. Her laughter and kindness will keep her in our hearts forever. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt.16, NEWTON, Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 2-4pm, and again Wednesday morning, at 9:30am, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Burial Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
