|
|
STUBBS, Lucille Of Northampton, formerly of Sharon, MA, died peacefully at home on May 17, 2020. She was 94. Graduate of Museum School of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, prolific sculptor, creator of public art in Boston, Brookline, Charlestown, Springfield, Sharon, and Northampton. Predeceased by husband Harold (Hal) in 2016. Leaves brother Thomas Benedetti of Tennessee, daughter Susan Stubbs, son-in-law Barry Goldstein, and daughter Mahi Swan (previously Deborah Stubbs) of Northampton, son-in-law Siddharth Lodaya of Westfield, grandson Robin Stubbs Goldstein of Oakland, CA, and granddaughter Rosemary Stubbs Goldstein, partner Eraun Dugger, and great-grandson Azai Dugger of Northampton. A Memorial Service is planned for the fall, in Sharon, MA. Ahearn Funeral Home (413) 587-0044
View the online memorial for Lucille STUBBS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2020