LUCILLE T. (TOCCI) JARVIS

JARVIS, Lucille T. (Tocci) Of Wellesley Hills. April 2, 2020, in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Lt. William Jarvis of the Wellesley Police Department. Loving mother of Anne Wilt and her late husband James of Newburyport, Bernadette McCool and her late husband James of Plymouth, and Geraldine Jarvis of Wellesley. Grandmother of Nicole Reynolds and Ryan McCool. Great-grandmother of Finn and Thomas McCool. Sister of Antoinette Tocci of Framingham, Julie Rando of South Dennis, Jenny Terrio of Framingham, Christine Rooney of Norwood, the late Nicholas Tocci, Mary Horrigan, Michael Tocci, Virginia Sheehan, Louis Tocci and Phyllis Kelly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lucille was an avid golfer and former member of Wareham C.C. Services private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lucille's memory to the . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
