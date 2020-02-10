|
KELLEY, Lucille T. Of Milton, formerly of West Roxbury, February 10, 2020. Aunt of Joseph G. Kelley of Newburyport, Robert Kelley of Seattle, WA, Paul Kelley of Fairfax, CA, and John Kelley of Ketchum, ID. Daughter of the late Walter T. and Mary Rose (Solari) Kelley. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, Feb. 14 from 9:00-10:45am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucille's memory to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Ln., Hingham, MA 02043. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020