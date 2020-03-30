|
TRAISTER, Lucille (Grad) Age 96, of Haverhill, passed away on March 28 at the ATRIA Assisted Living Facility in Newburyport. Born February 24, 1924 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Eva (Sandler) Grad. Lucille was a graduate of Haverhill High School, following which she earned an Associate's degree from Bradford Junior College in Bradford, Massachusetts. She married Oscar Traister of Newburyport in 1945 and they began a family, in 1946 with the birth of Richard, and second son David in 1948. Along with family responsibilities, she took pride in assisting and contributing to her husband's wholesale shoe business (Oscar Traister Shoe Co.) in Boston and her brother's ladies' clothing store (Grad's) in Haverhill. Her many friends and acquaintances gave her ample opportunity to pursue her varied interests and hobbies. Throughout her adult life, she focused on contributing to the care of the mentally ill. She helped form a chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally Ill in Haverhill, serving on its founding board and briefly as an interim president. She was a lifelong member of Temple Emanuel of Haverhill, Hadassah, and Synagogue Anshe Shalom of West Palm Beach, Florida. Her hobbies included oil painting, golf, bridge, mah-jongg, and caring for her African violet plants. She is survived by her son, Richard G. Traister, MD and his wife Kathleen of Newburyport, grandsons Jonathan M. Traister of Colorado, Matthew G. Traister, Esq. and his wife Heather of Hamilton, and Michael B. Traister and his wife Denisa of Newburyport. Lucille thoroughly enjoyed the company of family and friends. She particularly relished visits from her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Isla, William and Weston. During the final eight years of her life, she resided at the Atria assisted-living facility in Newburyport and received excellent care. The family appreciates the many warm wishes. In keeping with current health concerns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Funeral Ceremony was conducted Sunday, March 29 and limited to immediate family. Shiva and condolence calls are deferred at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. The family would appreciate donations be made to NAMI Northeast Essex (National Alliance on Mental Illness), P. O. Box 1821, Haverhill, MA 01831. Arrangements were by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, AMESBURY.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020