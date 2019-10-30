|
|
WAUGH, Lucille Born in Lewiston, Maine on June 1st of 1941. The family moved to Berlin, New Hampshire in 1943 where Lucille grew up and attended school. After graduating from Berlin High School in 1959 she attended Colby College graduating with a degree in English in 1963. She then went on to Yale and earned an MAT degree. She began her varied career teaching English in Shaker Heights, Ohio before returning to her beloved New England. She took up residence in Boston and worked for Houghton-Mifflin as a textbook editor. She then transferred to Ginn and Company also as a book editor before leaving to become a freelance editor. In addition to her day job, Lucille played professionally with several orchestras in the Boston area as either a violist or a violinist. Lucille was a founding member of The Mystic Valley Orchestra, which evolved into the award-winning New England Philharmonic. She also played in the Cape Ann Symphony, the North Shore Philharmonic, the Symphony By The Sea, and the Rivers Symphony Orchestra. After retiring from full time work, Lucille continued playing in orchestras and returned to her love of teaching by taking substitute positions in the Lexington and Medford school systems. Eventually, she retired fully from all endeavors and moved into The Brigham House, an assisted living facility, where she had many friends. Two years ago, she suffered a major stroke and had to be moved to the Courtyard facility, a nursing home, in Medford, MA. Lucille passed away on September 19, 2019. As per her wishes, her remains were cremated. In her memory, the family requests that friends make a donation in Lucille's name to their favorite charity. Lucille was predeceased by her parents Robert and Florene Waugh and by her twin sister Lillian Waugh. She is survived by her sister Lorene Harris of Brunswick, ME, her brother-in-law David Yelton of Morgantown, WV, her niece Anne Hjortshoj (spouse Erik Hjortshoj) of Boston, MA, her niece Andromeda Yelton (spouse Grant Gould) of Somerville, MA, her nephew Sam Harris (spouse Shannon) of Ashburn, VA, and her cousin Anne Muir (spouse Charles Muir) of Harpswell, ME and Nepean, Ontario, Canada. Services were private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019