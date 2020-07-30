|
|
LANZILLI, Lucinda A. (Giddings) Of East Boston, formerly of Beachmont, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on July 29th. Beloved wife of over 48 years to Nicholas Lanzilli. Dear sister of Kathleen Arcovio and late husband Joseph of Melrose. Cherished aunt of Matthew Arcovio and wife Giuliana of Melrose. Adored great-aunt of Mackenzie and Rose Arcovio. Also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. Lucinda was a past employee for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Family and friends will honor Lucinda's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga Street, EAST BOSTON, MA 02128, on Sunday, August 2nd from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and again Monday morning at 8:45 AM before leaving in procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley Street, East Boston, MA 02128 for a Funeral Mass. Services will conclude with Lucinda being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lucinda's honor can be made to the Brain Tumor Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, 617-726-2200. All Services will be held in accordance with Phase-3 of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts phased reopening plan due to COVID-19. Face coverings are required to be worn in the funeral home and social distancing measures are encouraged. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020