A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Church of All Nations
33 Elm Hill Avenue
Dorchester., MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Church of All Nations
33 Elm Hill Avenue
Dorchester., MA
View Map
LUCINDA (MALONEY) LAVINE Obituary
LAVINE, Lucinda (Maloney) Mon., Sept 16. Beloved wife of the late Vere Lavine. Devoted mother of Kathy Jackson (Gary), beloved sister Carson Maloney, Grantly Maloney, Stephen Maloney and the late Clifton Maloney, Eleanor Maloney and Clerene Maloney. She also leaves 3 grandchildren Quenton, Xiamara and Ryleigh, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Thurs., Sept. 26, 11 a.m. at Grace Church of All Nations, 33 Elm Hill Avenue, Dorchester. Visiting Hour at the church Thurs., 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
