LAVINE, Lucinda (Maloney) Mon., Sept 16. Beloved wife of the late Vere Lavine. Devoted mother of Kathy Jackson (Gary), beloved sister Carson Maloney, Grantly Maloney, Stephen Maloney and the late Clifton Maloney, Eleanor Maloney and Clerene Maloney. She also leaves 3 grandchildren Quenton, Xiamara and Ryleigh, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Thurs., Sept. 26, 11 a.m. at Grace Church of All Nations, 33 Elm Hill Avenue, Dorchester. Visiting Hour at the church Thurs., 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019