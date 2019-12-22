Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for LUCIO LECCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUCIO LECCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCIO LECCE Obituary
LECCE, Lucio Of West Roxbury, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie O'Riordan. Loving father of Rick Lecce and Gina Davis. Loving grandfather of Ricky, Michael and Gianni Lecce. Longtime cabinet maker, avid cyclist and devoted patron of local coffee shops with friends. Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, Friday, December 27th, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -