LECCE, Lucio Of West Roxbury, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie O'Riordan. Loving father of Rick Lecce and Gina Davis. Loving grandfather of Ricky, Michael and Gianni Lecce. Longtime cabinet maker, avid cyclist and devoted patron of local coffee shops with friends. Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, Friday, December 27th, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019