|
|
BILODEAU, Lucy A. (Berardi) Age 79, of Norwood, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, after an illness.
Born on April 29, 1940 in Boston, she was the daughter of Giacamo and Antonetta (Cafero) Berardi. Lucy was raised in Jamaica Plain and was a longtime resident of Roslindale. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician for the former Walworth Pharmacy (Osco Drug) for many years. Mrs. Bilodeau relocated to West Roxbury before settling in Norwood nearly 14 years ago. In recent years, Mrs. Bilodeau worked part-time for the former Community Newspaper Company (GateHouse Media) in Needham.
Mrs. Bilodeau was very active with the Norwood Senior Center and was a member of the Wacky Women's Club. She enjoyed traveling and shopping with her sisters and spending time with her family, all of whom she loved dearly.
Beloved wife of the late John Bilodeau; devoted mother of John Bilodeau, Jr., and his wife Jane of Walpole, Danielle McCarthy and her husband Jim of Walpole, Joe Bilodeau and his wife Nicole of Fiskdale; cherished sister of Marie Tulipani of Palm Desert, CA, Terri Boudreau of Murphys, CA, the late Tony Berardi, the late John Berardi; loving grandmother of John Bilodeau, III and his wife Christina of Taunton, James Bilodeau and his partner Jessica of Hyde Park, Peter Bilodeau of Walpole, Robert McCarthy and his partner Elisabeth of Washington, D.C., Michael McCarthy, Jimmy McCarthy, both of Walpole, Caitlin Bilodeau, Molly Bilodeau, Neave Bilodeau, Ian Bilodeau, all of Fiskdale; proud great-grandmother of Lia Jayde Bilodeau of Taunton.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 24, at 11AM at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington Street, Norwood. A Celebration of Life Service will follow, details of which will be announced after Mass. Burial will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home
Norwood
(781) 762-0174
GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020